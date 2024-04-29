Large brawl leads to shooting that kills 1 at Waffle House in Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed after a large brawl at a Waffle House near Ohio State University's campus on Monday morning.

WBNS-TV reported that police were called to the Waffle House on North High Street in Columbus at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday for a fight inside the restaurant. The fight reportedly spilled outside the Waffle House and a shot was fired, killing 38-year-old Ronald Diggs. The Columbus Dispatch reported that the fight involved 15 to 20 people.

Officials said two other people were injured during the fight, the TV station reported. They were taken to local hospitals for evaluations. Their conditions are not known at this time.

WBNS-TV reported that no other details about the shooting were released.

Anyone with information can call the Columbus Police Department's Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.