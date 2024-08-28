Watch CBS News
One man found dead in house fire in North Braddock

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead after a late-night fire in North Braddock. 

According to the Allegheny County Police, around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, county 911 was alerted of a fire in the 900 block of North Avenue. 

Once fire crews and EMS arrived on the scene, they found an adult man dead inside the home. 

Early investigation shows that the fire was likely accidental. 

Allegheny County Police detectives along with the Allegheny County Fire Marshal are investigating the cause. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

