PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash in New Castle on Thursday.

Lawrence County Coroner Richard Johnson told KDKA-TV on Thursday that 60-year-old Randall Shrophire of New Castle was killed in the crash.

Johnson said the two-vehicle crash happened at around noon on Thursday on Sampson and West Falls streets. The 60-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.