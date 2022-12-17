Three occupants found dead in Brighton Heights house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early morning fire in Brighton Heights left three people dead and caused two others to be taken to the hospital.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 2 a.m., they were called to the fire in the 3400 block of McClure Avenue for a heavy structure fire.

Once on the scene, they were able to locate a woman and she was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital to be treated for an arm laceration.

Once crews were able to get the fire under control, they found three people, two children, and one young adult, dead inside the home.

Meanwhile, 13 people did survive the fire and the American Red Cross is now helping them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

