Watch CBS News
Local News

Allegheny County Fire Marshal investigating deadly house fire in Homestead

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) -- One man has died after a house caught fire in Homestead on Saturday.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of a fire in the 100 block of West 12th Avenue just before 11:30 a.m.

First responders found an elderly man trapped inside the second floor of the residence. Firefighters were able to get the man out of the home, and he was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to a news release from the Allegheny County Police Department.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.