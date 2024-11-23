Allegheny County Fire Marshal investigating deadly house fire in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) -- One man has died after a house caught fire in Homestead on Saturday.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of a fire in the 100 block of West 12th Avenue just before 11:30 a.m.

First responders found an elderly man trapped inside the second floor of the residence. Firefighters were able to get the man out of the home, and he was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to a news release from the Allegheny County Police Department.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.