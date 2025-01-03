One dead, one injured in early-morning Fayette County house fire

One dead, another injured in Fayette Co. fire

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was killed and another was injured when a house caught fire early Friday morning in Fayette County.

Dispatchers confirmed to KDKA-TV that the coroner has been called to the scene of the fire along Coolspring-Jumonville Road in North Union Township.

One person was killed and another was injured in a house fire in North Union Township, Fayette County. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m., according to dispatchers.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

One other person was transported to the hospital with injuries from the fire. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

