Woman dies after being hit by UPMC shuttle bus in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman has died after she was struck by the driver of a UPMC shuttle bus in Oakland on Wednesday morning.

Dispatch confirmed to KDKA-TV that she was taken to the hospital after being hit at the intersection of Terrace Street and Sutherland Drive on the University of Pittsburgh's campus near the Petersen Events Center.

First responders were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a woman who was unconscious and in cardiac arrest. Bystanders performed CPR until first responders arrived.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Sources say the woman was a UPMC employee. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

When it comes to crossing the street in and around Oakland, many students KDKA-TV spoke to on Wednesday said it can be treacherous.

"It's crowded all the time," Tanner Vietmeier said. "Everybody is honking all the time."

"Whether it's UPMC, shuttle, Port Authority, anything, I've learned since being here to always be alert," Kayla Furlong said.

Wednesday's tragedy is not the first of its kind in the area. In January 2020, Pitt student Barbara Como was hit and killed by the driver of a Port Authority bus near Fifth Avenue at DeSoto Street.