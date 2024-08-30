Woman killed, 3 injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying an oversized load in Monroeville on Friday morning.

Allegheny County police said the preliminary investigation shows that the tractor-trailer and a Hyundai Elantra were traveling north on Mosside Boulevard. When the Elantra slowed down to make a left turn, police said it was hit by the tractor-trailer and then struck by a Dodge Caravan traveling south.

The Elantra's driver was trapped in the vehicle, police said. She was extricated and taken to the hospital, where she died. Her identity hasn't been released yet. A man who was her passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said a man and woman in the Caravan were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene. He wasn't hurt. Investigators said his tractor-trailer was signed as an oversized load.

Collision reconstruction detectives are investigating.