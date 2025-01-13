Watch CBS News
Local News

86-year-old man killed in crash between car, truck in Westmoreland County

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man has died after a car collided with a truck carrying a construction vehicle in Westmoreland County.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway Street and Liberty Avenue on the border of Westmoreland City and Manor Borough.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson confirmed that an 86-year-old man was in the passenger vehicle and was killed. 

His wife was also in the car. She was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Christopher DeRose
chris-derose-web.jpg

Chris DeRose is a reporter for KDKA-TV. He has been a reporter, producer, host and actor for over 15 years, starting his professional career in Chicago back in 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.