86-year-old man killed in crash between car, truck in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man has died after a car collided with a truck carrying a construction vehicle in Westmoreland County.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway Street and Liberty Avenue on the border of Westmoreland City and Manor Borough.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson confirmed that an 86-year-old man was in the passenger vehicle and was killed.

His wife was also in the car. She was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.