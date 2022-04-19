Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: teen invited to party says it was supposed to be big spring break celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager invited to the Airbnb party that turned deadly in Pittsburgh over the weekend said it was supposed to be a big spring break celebration.

Rayonhna Hextall said word of the party got out earlier this month and she was invited but did not go.

Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown were shot and killed on Sunday in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood at the house party. Eight others were injured.

Hextall knew Steffy-Ross and is still in shock.

"He was a nice person," she said. "He just started making music, start rapping. That's just sad. He was always smiling, laughing."

Police said more than 200 people, many of whom were underage, were packed into the Airbnb when 50 shots were fired inside and then more outside. Right now, there are no suspects or arrests.

Hextall said word of the party spread on social media at the start of the month. It cost $5 to get in.

"It was supposed to be a spring break party," she said. "Nobody knew anyone would start shooting."

Hextall is relieved she did not go.

"It was a good thing that I didn't go," she said. "It was a sign that I didn't go. Thank God."

Steffy-Ross attended Propel Braddock Hills before transferring to Grace Non Traditional Academy this year. Brown was about to graduate from Woodland Hills High School.

But now, all Hextall can do is pray for families ripped apart.

"Everybody saying long live Matt," Hextall said. "He has a little brother. That makes it more sad."

Sources tell KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso that students from Woodland Hills, Penn Hills, Gateway and Plum were among those who attended the party. It is still unclear who organized and booked the Airbnb.