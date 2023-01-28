Watch CBS News
Deadline approaching to receive free or reduced transit fares

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Time is running out to apply for free and reduced transit fares.

Allegheny County has accepted more than 8,000 people into the program.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 12.

The 12-month pilot program is for people in Allegheny County, ages 18 to 64, who receive benefits through the SNAP program.

To apply, click this link.

