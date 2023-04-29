Watch CBS News
Deadline approaching to apply for mail-in or absentee ballot for May primary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A reminder has been issued for voters in Allegheny County.

Those who plan to vote in the May 16 primary by mail-in or absentee ballot must ensure their applications are received by the Elections Division no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Voters may also visit the lobby of the County Office Building Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to apply.

