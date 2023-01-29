Watch CBS News
Deadline approaching for performers to apply for the Millvale Music Festival

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Time is running out to submit your application to perform at this year's Millvale Music Festival. 

Musicians, spoken word artists, comedians, and people in the visual arts space can apply through January 31. 

The festival takes place on May 19 and 20 at various venues across Millvale. 

They're looking to fill more than 250 spots. 

All performers must be from the greater Pittsburgh area. 

You can apply and learn more on their website at this link. 

January 29, 2023

