Dead dog found in trash in Pittsburgh-area alleyway

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Wilkinsburg Police Department is investigating after a dead dog was found in the trash over the weekend.

"It's very sad to hear that they were found back there," Kortney Johnson said.

Johnson's parents live on Fahnestock Way, where the dog was found in an alleyway.

"It's crazy that they live right here and then to just dump their dogs," Johnson said. "That's just wild."

So many people in the area have dogs. Johnson said there's a right way to go about finding your pet a new home.

"Being a previous pet owner, someone actually came to get my dog to take him away," Johnson said. "They should of probably sent them to a shelter or somewhere else they could take better care of a dog."