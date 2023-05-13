Information sought after bald eagle found dead in Washington County

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Officials are looking for information after a dead bald eagle was found in Washington County.

On the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Operation Game Thief Facebook page, officials said the eagle was found along Water Dam Road in the area of the Cherry Valley Dam in Mount Pleasant Township on Friday afternoon.

Wadens said they'd like to talk to the driver of a white SUV that was in the area at the time to try and get more information.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region is seeking information related to a dead bald eagle that was found... Posted by Operation Game Thief, Pennsylvania Game Commission on Saturday, May 13, 2023

The Game Commission didn't say what caused the eagle's death. It posted photos of where the eagle was found as well as the SUV they're looking for on Facebook.

According to the Game Commission's website, while the bald eagle is no longer listed as endangered or threatened, it is protected under the wildlife code in Pennsylvania. Bald eagles are also protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Protection Treaty Act.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Southwest Region at 1-833-PGC-WILD or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. People can also submit tips online.