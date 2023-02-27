DEA wants new limits on prescriptions given through telehealth visits

DEA wants new limits on prescriptions given through telehealth visits

DEA wants new limits on prescriptions given through telehealth visits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The government wants to put new limits on some prescriptions that can be given over telehealth doctor appointments.

The Drug Enforcement Administration on Friday proposed new rules to require patients to have an in-person medical evaluation before being prescribed some medications by their doctors.

Patients would still be able some medications, like antibiotics or birth control, prescribed to them by their doctors via telehealth.

One DEA official said the agency wants to expand telemedicine, but with guardrails that prevent the online over-prescribing of controlled medications that can cause harm.