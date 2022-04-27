David Morehouse steps down as CEO of Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Morehouse has stepped down as CEO of the Penguins.

The news was announced Wednesday by the Pittsburgh Penguins and Fenway Sports Group.

"After sixteen amazing and rewarding years as a senior executive with the Pittsburgh Penguins, I am stepping down today as president and CEO," Morehouse said in a release. "I want to thank Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux for taking a chance on me in 2007 and giving this Pittsburgh kid the dream of a lifetime to run his hometown hockey team. During those 16 years I've been lucky enough that this never felt like a "job." It always felt like a partnership – with ownership, players, coaches, staff, and Pittsburgh fans. We had some incredible times together, including three Stanley Cups and watching Pittsburgh turn into a true hockey town."

Brian Burke and Kevin Acklin will lead the day-to-day operations of the team, according to the release.

Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in April 2007. He was named CEO in August 2010.

Pittsburgh won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse.