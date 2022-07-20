David Bednar pitches scoreless ninth inning in National League All-Star Game loss

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) - In 2016, Moon Township native David Bednar was drafted in the 35th round of the MLB Amateur Draft by the San Diego Padres.

On Tuesday night, he stepped onto the mound at Dodger Stadium in the top of the ninth inning, but not for his hometown Pirates.

This time, Bednar was coming in to keep the National League All-Star Team within one run of the American League All-Star Team.

With the NL trailing 3-2 in the ninth inning, David Bednar was called upon to keep the score where it was - and he did just that.

He threw one walk but keep the American League from getting any more runs on the board.

The National League jumped out to a 2-0 start in the bottom of the first inning but the game turned on a two-run home run in the fourth inning by Giancarlo Stanton.

That tied the game at two and then Byron Buxton hit a solo shot to give the American League the 3-2 lead.

So far this season, Bednar has posted a 2.89 ERA, 57 strikeouts, and a 3-3 record in 20 games.