Watch CBS News
Pirates

David Bednar named to 2022 MLB All-Star Game

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- David Bednar is headed to Hollywood.

The Pirates reliever, a Mars alum, has been selected to represent Pittsburgh on the National League team at the upcoming All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Bednar has registered 15 saves so far this season in 41 innings of pitching, while posting a 2.63 ERA. 

In a video posted on the Pirates' social media channels, Manager Derek Shelton announced the news to the team, giving Bednar a case of I.C. Light beer instead of the traditional bottle of champagne given to players who make the All-Star Game.

"This yinzer is gonna get some I.C. Light," Shelton said.

"It's unbelievable. It takes me back to some of the guys who've done it before, the guys who I grew up watching, so to be a part of that group is really, really special," Bednar said in an interview with MLB.com.  

The All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium. 

First published on July 11, 2022 / 1:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.