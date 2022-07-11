David Bednar named to 2022 MLB All-Star Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- David Bednar is headed to Hollywood.

The Pirates reliever, a Mars alum, has been selected to represent Pittsburgh on the National League team at the upcoming All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

David Bednar: The Renegade. The All-Star. pic.twitter.com/EdgPQJsl3q — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 10, 2022

Bednar has registered 15 saves so far this season in 41 innings of pitching, while posting a 2.63 ERA.

In a video posted on the Pirates' social media channels, Manager Derek Shelton announced the news to the team, giving Bednar a case of I.C. Light beer instead of the traditional bottle of champagne given to players who make the All-Star Game.

"This yinzer is gonna get some I.C. Light," Shelton said.

The biggest yinzer we know is headed to the All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/RxtDbFBvq0 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 10, 2022

"It's unbelievable. It takes me back to some of the guys who've done it before, the guys who I grew up watching, so to be a part of that group is really, really special," Bednar said in an interview with MLB.com.

The All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium.