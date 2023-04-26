Watch CBS News
Comedian Dave Chappelle bringing comedy show to Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle is bringing his stand-up comedy show to Pittsburgh this summer. 

Chappelle will come to PPG Paints Arena on June 1.

PPG Paints Arena said no cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show. All phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show, a press release said. Anyone caught with a phone will be ejected. 

Tickets go on sale on April 28 at 10 a.m.

