Date set for Pittsburgh's 2023 Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The wait is over, we now know when one of Pittsburgh's most anticipated events will take place.

Pittsburgh's annual Light Up Night will return for the 62nd year on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The date was confirmed by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership earlier this week.

RELATED STORIES:

Each year, Pittsburgh comes together for live entertainment, shopping, family fun, and seeing the Horne's Christmas Tree lit up downtown.

In the beginning, Light Up Night was held on the second Monday in November, now it's held the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving.

There have been several interruptions throughout the years, including a hiatus between 1973 and 1982, and then of course in 2020 as the world was going through the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned in 2021 and was officially moved to Saturdays as a testament to the city's resiliency.

More information will be coming soon about the annual event, according to the PDP.

You can get those updates right here or on the PDP website at this link.