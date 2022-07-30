Data breach potentially exposes names and medical history of AHN patients
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of patient names and medical histories could be leaked here in Pittsburgh.
A data breach at Allegheny Health Network is being blamed for the potential leak.
According to a report from the Trib, an employee opened a phishing email last month, compromising that employee's account.
The leak includes medical information, some social security numbers, and financial data.
AHN has since notified those affected by email.
