Watch CBS News
Local News

Data breach potentially exposes names and medical history of AHN patients

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

AHN reportedly hit by data breach
AHN reportedly hit by data breach 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of patient names and medical histories could be leaked here in Pittsburgh.

A data breach at Allegheny Health Network is being blamed for the potential leak.

According to a report from the Trib, an employee opened a phishing email last month, compromising that employee's account.

The leak includes medical information, some social security numbers, and financial data.

AHN has since notified those affected by email.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 11:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.