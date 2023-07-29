Darlington Township Fire Department searching for missing girl
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Darlington Township Volunteer Fire Department is searching for a missing girl.
The girl, identified as Olivia in the department's Facebook post, is 5-foot-5, approximately 140 pounds, with long reddish and brown hair in a ponytail, along with a black shirt, blue jean shorts, black and red Nike shoes, pink and purple socks.
Olivia is possibly in the woods or game lands.
If you see her, you're asked to call the Darlington Township Police Department at (724) 827-8737 or 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.