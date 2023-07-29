Darlington Township Fire Department searching for missing girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Darlington Township Volunteer Fire Department is searching for a missing girl.

Darlington Police and Fire are in the area of Cannelton Rd and Valley Rd looking for this juvenile female her name is... Posted by Darlington Township Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, July 29, 2023

The girl, identified as Olivia in the department's Facebook post, is 5-foot-5, approximately 140 pounds, with long reddish and brown hair in a ponytail, along with a black shirt, blue jean shorts, black and red Nike shoes, pink and purple socks.

Olivia is possibly in the woods or game lands.

If you see her, you're asked to call the Darlington Township Police Department at (724) 827-8737 or 911.