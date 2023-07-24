Darlington Township and Lawrence Co. receive $1 million for community relief from Norfolk Southern

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Norfolk Southern sent $1 million to the communities of Darlington Township in Beaver County, and Lawrence County as they continue to recover following the train derailment in February.

Governor Josh Shapiro's office made the announcement on Monday morning, citing that it comes as a key part of the multi-million-dollar commitment to the first responders and fire departments in Pennsylvania.

"Every step of the way, my Administration has made clear that we are focused on delivering the help our communities need and holding Norfolk Southern accountable," said Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"We will continue to follow through on our promises and support the people and communities that have been impacted. This critical funding will help Darlington Township and Lawrence County build back better than before, and my Administration will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts on our Commonwealth."

Darlington Township received $660,000 and Lawrence County was given $340,000 for community relief. According to the press release, community leaders in each area will determine how it will be used.

For those that were impacted by the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, they can apply for reimbursements at this link.