Darian DeVries named head coach of West Virginia men's basketball team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) - Darian DeVries has been named the new men's basketball coach at West Virginia University, Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker announced on Sunday via a press release.

DeVries has agreed to a five-year contract with the university.

"Coach DeVries is a phenomenal basketball coach and an even better person and possesses all the qualities we desired in the next leader of our men's basketball program," Baker said. "His teams play hard and smart and are efficient on both ends of the floor. He has proven to be a strong recruiter and developer of players but even more importantly, a leader with integrity who develops character in the young men he coaches."

DeVries spent the last six seasons at Drake, leading the Bulldogs to three Missouri Valley Conference titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances, posting a record of 150-55, including a 55-15 record over the last two seasons.

DeVries was hired at Drake before the 2018-19 season and led the Bulldogs to six 20-win seasons.

"I'm honored to lead this historic program, which has an outstanding tradition and passionate fanbase," DeVries said. "Gamedays in the WVU Coliseum are legendary, and the incredible support for Mountaineer Basketball is known nationwide. I look forward to building on the success of the program.

"I would like to thank President Gee and Wren Baker for extending me this wonderful opportunity. My family and I are honored and thrilled to be a part of Mountaineer Nation. We have heard so many great things about West Virginia and its people, and we can't wait to get there."

DeVries coached Drake to a 28-7 record over the 2024 campaign, capping the season with a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title and the Bulldogs' third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last four years.

DeVries will lead the program after the interim stint of Josh Eilert, who was named coach after Bob Huggins resigned last year.