'Dangerous for people's health:' American Lung Association report puts Pittsburgh among worst places for air quality

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The American Lung Association just released a new air quality report and the Pittsburgh area is still among the worst metropolitan areas for air quality.

However, there is good news and bad news in the American Lung Association's new report.

For the Pittsburgh metro area, ozone pollution improved but the fine particle pollution got worse, ranking among the most polluted in the nation.

The 2023 "State of the Air" report covers 2019 to 2021. The Pittsburgh metro area ranked 20th worst for short-term particle pollution and received an F grade.

It was also the 14th most polluted for year-round particle pollution but still met air quality standards.

The lung association's report showed there was a significant improvement in ozone smog, receiving its first overall passing grade, moving from an F to a C and it improved from 46th to 54th most polluted by ozone pollution.

Kevin Stewart the director of environmental health for the lung association said the new report showed there is a lot of work that needs to be done in the Pittsburgh metro area to improve air quality.

Allegheny County was the 25th most polluted county and received an F grade for short-term particle pollution.

He said short-term particle pollution spikes can be extremely dangerous and even deadly.

"We've seen this trend of getting worse values in fine particles which is definitely not the direction we want to be going," he said. "We know that fine particles are very dangerous for people's health, they are especially bad with people with cardiovascular disease, where they can cause heart attack, and even send people to hospitals and kill them."

The report found that more than one in three people in the U.S. live in counties that had unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution.

Stewart said nationwide ozone smog generally improved because of the Clean Air Act, but fine particle pollution worsened.

That's why the lung association is now calling on lawmakers and the Biden Administration to urgently take action.