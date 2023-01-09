Damar Hamlin: Special prayer service held at Sto-Rox High School for McKees Rocks native

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — A special prayer service in McKees Rocks was held Monday for Damar Hamlin.

People gathered at Sto-Rox High School's football field for the service, which was organized last week and came hours after the news Hamlin was released from the hospital in Cincinnati.

On Monday, members of the community, faith leaders and loved ones gathered to celebrate how far Hamlin has come and prayed for continued healing. They emphasized the power of prayer and praised the way this unfortunate situation has brought together countless amounts people.

Organizer Sylvia Owusu-Ansah, a pediatric physician with UPMC Children's Hospital, thought it was important to provide CPR training so that they too can save a life.

"We can all be heroes," Owusu-Ansah said. "You don't have to be a doctor or an EMT or have any medical training to save somebody's life with CPR."

The CPR training that people received Monday was important considering how Hamlin's doctors stressed the importance of the interventions that Hamlin received on the field that saved his life.