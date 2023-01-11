Damar Hamlin released from hospital in Buffalo, cleared to continue rehab with Bills

BUFFALO (KDKA) - The Buffalo Bills have shared an update in conjunction with Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Insitute regarding Damar Hamlin.

The team said when he was admitted on Monday, he was put through a comprehensive evaluation and then a series of cardiac, neurological, and vascular testing on Tuesday.

As of this morning, he has been discharged.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," said Dr. Jamie Nadler, critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health.

Hamlin was released from the hospital in Cincinnati on Monday and returned to Buffalo for more testing and rehabilitation.

"Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling," Hamlin tweeted. "The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!"

The physicians said on Monday it's still too early to say whether Hamlin could return to the NFL and there's still no word on the cause as he continues to undergo tests.