Damar Hamlin throws out first pitch at Yankee Stadium

Damar Hamlin throws out first pitch at Yankee Stadium

Damar Hamlin throws out first pitch at Yankee Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Damar Hamlin must've loved his first pitch at PNC Park because the Yankees invited him to Yankee Stadium to throw out another pitch.

The McKees Rocks native and Buffalo Bills safety was at Yankee Stadium Monday night.

He was also at Yankee Stadium for their annual HOPE Week initiative earlier in the day for CPR training for members of the team and staff.