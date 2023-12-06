Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to get appendix removed, anticipates coaching Sunday vs Eagles

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to get appendix removed
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to get appendix removed 00:22

FRISCO – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis, the team announced.

According to the team, McCarthy experienced abdominal pain Wednesday morning "that warranted further evaluation and resulted in a diagnosis of acute appendicitis."

McCarthy is reportedly getting surgery this afternoon and is expected to be released later in the day. He anticipates coaching Sunday night, when the Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys three coordinators will run practice until McCarthy returns.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 12:22 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.