Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be at Lernerville Speedway in Butler County in September

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be at Lernerville Speedway in Butler County next month.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer is set to be at the Sarver dirt track for a High Limit Sprint Car Series race on Sept. 26. Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Daytona 500 winner, will be there with his company, Dirty Mo Media.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson is set to race in the event.