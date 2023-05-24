Watch CBS News
Local News

Dairy Queen takes cherry-dipped cone off of its menu

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Dairy Queen takes cherry-dipped cone off of its menu
Dairy Queen takes cherry-dipped cone off of its menu 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A scoop from a Dairy Queen employee in Michigan has DQ fans upset.

An employee from a Dairy Queen location in Shelby Township, Michigan shared a now-viral video on TikTok stating that the company is discontinuing its cherry-dip cone.

@dqshelbytwpmi

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but… 🍒🍦#dq #dairyqueen #cherryconedip #icecream

♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version - sped up 8282

The employee says that the product is already sold out in the warehouse and once stores deplete their inventories, that'll be it.

She couldn't say for sure that the product wouldn't return in the future.

On the company's website, it only lists a churro-dipped and chocolate-dipped cone as dipped options. 

First published on May 24, 2023 / 1:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.