Dairy Queen takes cherry-dipped cone off of its menu

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A scoop from a Dairy Queen employee in Michigan has DQ fans upset.

An employee from a Dairy Queen location in Shelby Township, Michigan shared a now-viral video on TikTok stating that the company is discontinuing its cherry-dip cone.

The employee says that the product is already sold out in the warehouse and once stores deplete their inventories, that'll be it.

She couldn't say for sure that the product wouldn't return in the future.

On the company's website, it only lists a churro-dipped and chocolate-dipped cone as dipped options.