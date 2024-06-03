Watch CBS News
Daily closures of Becks Run Road in Baldwin Borough begin amid water main upgrade

By Jonathan Fisher

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Becks Run Road in Baldwin Borough has started its daily shutdowns for water main work. 

Pennsylvania American Water is replacing two miles of a 46-inch water main. These main water lines supply water from the Monongahela River to the Hays Mine Treatment Plant, where 137,000 customers are distributed water in Allegheny County. 

The road is going to be closed between Carson Street and East Agnew Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays. 

There will be limited access through the construction zone for school buses, emergency vehicles, residents, local businesses and Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses. The remaining traffic will have to take a detour. 

Anybody going northbound, drivers will take Agnew Road off of Becks Run Road, then onto Joseph Street. From there, the detour will go through Glass Run Road and then back onto East Carson Street. 

Drivers going southbound on Becks Run Road will take the opposite path to get back onto Becks Run Road. 

The water main work is expected to last until the summer of 2025.  

June 3, 2024

