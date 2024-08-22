Dad accused of leaving 3 daughters alone while riding roller coasters at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) -- An Ohio dad is facing charges after police said he left his three girls alone while he rode roller coasters at Cedar Point.

Sandusky police said they were called to the amusement park over the weekend after a woman found a 2-year-old girl playing in the dirt near the Magnum roller coaster. On her way over to the Corkscrew, police said the woman found another girl who had been left alone. She said she waited about 20 minutes before their dad, Anthony Gallina, showed up.

According to police, Gallina told an officer that he left his 8-year-old daughter to watch the 2-year-old and 4-year-old while he rode the Corkscrew with his 9-year-old. He said he was gone for a couple of minutes, but police said the ride had been shut down for at least 20 minutes while he was in line.

Gallina said that earlier in the day, he rode the Gatekeeper with his 9-year-old but could see his other three girls while in line. Gallina told police he had been on three rides, one of which he rode twice, without his younger kids. Police said they determined that the 2-year-old and 4-year-old had been left alone "multiple different times throughout the day."

Gallina was charged with endangering his children. Sandusky police said they alerted the Department of Job and Family Services in Seneca County, where Gallina lives.