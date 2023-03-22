Watch CBS News
Local News

Study: 'Dad jokes' help kids develop into healthy adults

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A good dad joke never hurt anyone
A good dad joke never hurt anyone 00:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Who doesn't love a good dad joke? While they may make you cringe, they might actually be good for kids. 

A study just released argues that dad jokes actually have a positive effect on development.

The author suggests that when fathers embarrass their children with unfunny jokes, it teaches them how to overcome awkwardness. He says these jokes show your children that embarrassment isn't fatal.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 4:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.