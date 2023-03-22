Study: 'Dad jokes' help kids develop into healthy adults
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Who doesn't love a good dad joke? While they may make you cringe, they might actually be good for kids.
A study just released argues that dad jokes actually have a positive effect on development.
The author suggests that when fathers embarrass their children with unfunny jokes, it teaches them how to overcome awkwardness. He says these jokes show your children that embarrassment isn't fatal.
