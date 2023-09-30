Watch CBS News
DA Zappala seeking court order to move homicide preliminary hearings to Allegheny County Courthouse

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala is seeking a court order to move homicide preliminary hearings to the county courthouse.

He says defendants charged with criminal homicide are obviously a great danger to public safety and the community.

He stated in the motion several causes for concern, including the privacy of victims' families and access to necessary equipment and software. 

