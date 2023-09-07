Watch CBS News
Crime

DA Zappala challenging release of alleged drug trafficker

By Andy Sheehan

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DA Zappala challenging release of alleged drug trafficker
DA Zappala challenging release of alleged drug trafficker 02:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A progressive district justice who opposes the imposition of cash bail is under fire for freeing a man accused of trafficking $2 million worth of fentanyl on his own recognizance. 

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala is challenging the decision of District Justice Xander Orenstein, one of several progressive district justices who are requested to impose cash bail. 

KDKA Lead Investigator Andy Sheehan has reported on Orenstein in the past and has this report. 

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office is asking a common pleas judge to set bail for Yan Carlos Cepeda, a 27-year-old New Yorker, arrested earlier this week at the Greyhound bus station in Downtown, allegedly carrying 450,000 doses of fentanyl, more than enough to potentially kill every resident of the city of Pittsburgh.

In a statement, District Attorney Zappala said his office had been unaware of Cepeda's release by District Justice Xander Orenstein but is now appealing the decision to common pleas court. 

"To remind the public, Yan Carlos Cepeda, although presumed innocent, is accused of trafficking an extremely large quantity of drugs which are responsible for the deaths of almost two people per day in Allegheny County. Now that we are aware of this, in our opinion, very dangerous decision, we are taking steps to have it reviewed by a higher court and reversed."

Orenstein is one of several progressive district justices who are reluctant to set cash bail, which they believe is unfair to defendants of lesser means. 

In May, a judge reversed another Orenstein decision to release an Iranian national who allegedly told a gate attendant he put a bomb on a plane at Pittsburgh International Airport, which required a runway search for the non-existing explosive. 

According to the Attorney General's Officer, Cepeda was observed by law enforcement when he arrived in Pittsburgh with a backpack and carrying a suitcase. Police noticed he went out of his way to avoid interaction with them and K-9. When agents approached Cepeda, they said he consented to a search of the backpack, where agents saw a kilogram of fentanyl. 

Orenstein could not be reached, but in the past, has said he will not comment on his judicial decisions.  

Andy Sheehan
Andy Sheehan - KDKA

KDKA-TV Investigator Andy Sheehan began his broadcast journalism career in September 1992, when he joined KDKA after reporting for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nine years. Andy's forte is the in-depth investigative story, exposing corruption and government waste.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 7:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.