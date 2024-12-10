D&G Pizza in Beaver Falls closing for good later this month

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A popular pizza place in Beaver Falls will be closing its doors for good later this month.

D&G Pizza owner Ken Levato says the final day of business will be Saturday, December 21.

In the announcement about closing, Levato said he wanted to express his appreciation for all of the customers that helped make D&G a successful family business.

D&G Pizza in Beaver Falls has announced its closing for good later this month. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Levato also said he cherishes now more than ever the fact that he was able to work alongside his father, who died this year.

"The original D&G Pizza Beaver Falls proudly served this community with much devotion for 60 years," Levato said.

Levato says that as far as his future is concerned, he's looking forward to spending time with his loved ones.