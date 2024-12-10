Watch CBS News
Local News

D&G Pizza in Beaver Falls closing for good later this month

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A popular pizza place in Beaver Falls will be closing its doors for good later this month. 

D&G Pizza owner Ken Levato says the final day of business will be Saturday, December 21. 

In the announcement about closing, Levato said he wanted to express his appreciation for all of the customers that helped make D&G a successful family business.

img-5438.jpg
D&G Pizza in Beaver Falls has announced its closing for good later this month. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Levato also said he cherishes now more than ever the fact that he was able to work alongside his father, who died this year.

"The original D&G Pizza Beaver Falls proudly served this community with much devotion for 60 years," Levato said.

Levato says that as far as his future is concerned, he's looking forward to spending time with his loved ones. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.