Cyclist in critical condition after colliding with semi-truck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A cyclist was rushed to surgery in critical condition after colliding with a semi-truck on Tuesday.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Pittsburgh police and other emergency personnel were called to Liberty Avenue at Stanwix Street in Downtown for a reported collision involving a semi-truck and a bicyclist.

According to police, a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and a semi-truck were stopped side-by-side at a red light on Liberty Avenue traveling inbound.

The PRT bus was in the far-right lane, and the truck was in the adjacent lane. Through a preliminary investigation, both vehicles were given the green light when the male cyclist attempted to cross Stanwix Street in front of them. The semi-truck then collided with the cyclist.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and was cooperative with officers.

The investigation is ongoing.