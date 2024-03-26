Watch CBS News
Local News

Cyclist in critical condition after colliding with semi-truck

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A cyclist was rushed to surgery in critical condition after colliding with a semi-truck on Tuesday.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Pittsburgh police and other emergency personnel were called to Liberty Avenue at Stanwix Street in Downtown for a reported collision involving a semi-truck and a bicyclist.

According to police, a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and a semi-truck were stopped side-by-side at a red light on Liberty Avenue traveling inbound. 

The PRT bus was in the far-right lane, and the truck was in the adjacent lane. Through a preliminary investigation, both vehicles were given the green light when the male cyclist attempted to cross Stanwix Street in front of them. The semi-truck then collided with the cyclist.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and was cooperative with officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 1:39 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.