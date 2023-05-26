New Crumbl Cookies store coming to Ross Township

New Crumbl Cookie Opening at Block of Northway

New Crumbl Cookie Opening at Block of Northway

New Crumbl Cookie Opening at Block of Northway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new Crumbl Cookies store is set to open in Western Pennsylvania.

The store's doors open a week from Friday at The Block Northway in Ross Township. The national cookie chain features more than 275 flavors that rotate every week. There are several other locations in our region, but none in the North Hills.

The new store also will add 60 new jobs.