Watch CBS News
Local News

New Crumbl Cookies store coming to Ross Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

New Crumbl Cookie Opening at Block of Northway
New Crumbl Cookie Opening at Block of Northway 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new Crumbl Cookies store is set to open in Western Pennsylvania.

The store's doors open a week from Friday at The Block Northway in Ross Township. The national cookie chain features more than 275 flavors that rotate every week. There are several other locations in our region, but none in the North Hills.

The new store also will add 60 new jobs.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 7:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.