Crown princess of Serbia receives surgery for pancreatic cancer at UPMC

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The crown princess of Serbia received surgery for pancreatic cancer at UPMC, according to a statement released by the royal family on Friday.

After medical consultations, the royal family of Serbia said Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine's medical team "determined that immediate intervention was necessary, and they are optimistic about her prognosis."

Crown Princess Katherine thanked UPMC for her medical care, saying the expertise and support of her surgeon, anesthesiologist and nursing staff have been "instrumental" to her medical journey.

"This has been a very difficult time, but I am strong and determined to continue my humanitarian work, particularly in the field of cancer," Crown Princess Katherine said in a statement. "I am grateful for the support of my family, friends, and, of course, my husband, HRH Crown Prince Alexander."

While the princess focuses on healing and further treatment, the royal family said she remains committed to her humanitarian efforts and the welfare of the Serbian people.

"With my faith in God, the support of everyone around me, good friends, and the prayers of all, I will overcome this challenge," she said. "After all, cancer starts with 'can.' Life is precious, and we should always spread love and kindness wherever we go, maintaining a positive attitude despite the challenges we face. My prayers and thoughts are with all those who are facing this challenging disease."

The royal family asked for the public to respect Crown Princess Katherine's privacy as she recovers.

"The Crown Princess and her family extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who have sent their well-wishes and supported her recovery," the royal family said in their press release.