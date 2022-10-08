Crosby, Letang, other Penguins pose with adorable and adoptable pups

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nothing gets you smiling than some adorable puppies, right?

Well, as the season approaches that's exactly what the Penguins were up to - hanging out with some adorable and adoptable pups!

GET READY FOR THIS WHOLESOME CONTENT! 🐾



This year's pet calendar from F.N.B. and the @pensfoundation is going to be a good one. Stay tuned on how to get your hands on one and support @HARPSavesLives! pic.twitter.com/0czPveYoIk — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 5, 2022

Penguins players like Sidney Crosby, Casey DeSmith, and Brian Dumoulin all took part in a photoshoot to help the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

The shoot is all part of the Penguins Foundation's annual charity pet calendar.

Proceeds from the calendar help the Humane Animal Rescue.

Details on when the calendar will be released can be found on the Penguins' social media pages.