Crosby, Letang, other Penguins pose with adorable and adoptable pups

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nothing gets you smiling than some adorable puppies, right?

Well, as the season approaches that's exactly what the Penguins were up to - hanging out with some adorable and adoptable pups!

Penguins players like Sidney Crosby, Casey DeSmith, and Brian Dumoulin all took part in a photoshoot to help the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

The shoot is all part of the Penguins Foundation's annual charity pet calendar.

Proceeds from the calendar help the Humane Animal Rescue.

Details on when the calendar will be released can be found on the Penguins' social media pages.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 11:55 AM

