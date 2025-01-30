Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Erik Karlsson named captains for 4 Nations Face-Off

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When the NHL sends players to Montreal and Boston for the 4 Nations Face-Off next month, two Penguins leaders will take those abilities and lead their home countries.

Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby was named captain of Team Canada on Thursday afternoon. His alternate captains will be Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

This will be the fourth time Crosby has served as a captain of Team Canada. He twice led them to a Gold Medal at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. He was an alternate captain at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and was team captain in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

He also was the captain during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to again represent Canada on the international stage, and it is an honor to be named captain for the 4 Nations Face-Off on a team with so many great leaders," Crosby said in a statement. "I look forward to serving as captain alongside Connor and Cale who are amazing leaders in their own right. All of us are excited to wear the Team Canada jersey and to kick off the 4 Nations Face-Off in front of Canadian fans."

As Crosby captains Team Canada, Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson will serve as an alternate captain for Team Sweden.

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman was named the captain of Team Sweden and the other alternates include Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Willam Nylander.

Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan will also be at the tournament, serving as the head coach for Team USA.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament made up of NHL players from the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland. It will take place from February 10 until February 20 and the NHL will be on break as the tournament is played.