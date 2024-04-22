Watch CBS News
Cricket Lounge in Bloomfield ordered closed by health department

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Cricket Lounge gentlemen's club in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood has been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department.

The health department says that last week, inspectors were refused to be allowed into the building to perform an inspection.

The Cricket Lounge, a Pittsburgh gentlemen's club, has been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department after an inspector wasn't allowed in for a routine inspection.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

As a result, the business has been ordered to close.

According to the inspection report, the health department says that in order to reopen, the business must schedule and have an inspection done. 

The health department's website will be updated when the closure order has been lifted. 

