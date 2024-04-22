Cricket Lounge in Bloomfield ordered closed by health department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Cricket Lounge gentlemen's club in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood has been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department.

The health department says that last week, inspectors were refused to be allowed into the building to perform an inspection.

As a result, the business has been ordered to close.

According to the inspection report, the health department says that in order to reopen, the business must schedule and have an inspection done.

The health department's website will be updated when the closure order has been lifted.