Speed humps being installed in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, crews begin working on traffic calming measures in Homewood.

Eight speed humps are being placed on Kelly Street in Homewood South in an effort to slow down drivers.

They'll be up between La Schall and Collier Streets.

The work is expected to last a couple of days.