Crew of over 70 maintains Fort Pitt Tunnel around the clock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you live in Pittsburgh or anywhere near it, or have just been here for a visit, you've no doubt driven through the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

Constructed in the late 1950s, it connects much of Pittsburgh's western suburbs to downtown and vice-versa. But is this road more than just a big hole in Mt. Washington? What actually makes it work?

To find out, KDKA-TV went inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel and spoke with tunnel manager Paul Manyisha. He says that at this tunnel's core are the dedicated people who work there.

"It's really great work that we do out here and that our guys do out here," Manyisha said. "It's very rewarding. They do a lot of great work and I like to call them 'the heart of our tunnels' and the heart of our operation out here, because they legit do a lot of work that goes unnoticed at times. But we thank them for it."

The tunnel is maintained by more than 70 employees working around the clock. In this little village of workers is everyone from mechanics to electricians to clerical staff.

All the crews that work in the tunnel are also trained as first responders and can step in at a moment's notice during an emergency.

The tunnel they maintain is huge and full of different rooms that house everything from offices to electrical systems. There's even a room with giant fans that Manyisha said could clear the entire tunnel of smoke in 60 seconds or less.

There's also a lot of walking in the tunnel.

One of the coolest parts about working in the Fort Pitt Tunnel, however, has to be all the different and unique views you can get of both traffic going in and coming out, but also of the skyline.

It truly is amazing how many moving parts and people behind the scenes keep us moving through not only this tunnel, but in many ways, through our lives.