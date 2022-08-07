Watch CBS News
Crews respond to deck fire in Brentwood

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deck fire resulted in multiple fire agencies being called to the 300 block of Marylea Ave early Sunday morning. 

"At approximately 08:15 hours crews were alerted to the 300 block of Marylea Avenue for the report of a deck on fire in the rear of the structure," Brentwood VFC's Facebook post stated.

"Crews quickly arrived on scene and found a large amount of fire in the rear of the structure extending into the kitchen and upstairs bedroom. 2 hand lines were put in place and quickly knocked the fire down. We would like to thank stations 104, 105, 107, 200 rehab, 232, and 301 for their assistance."

There was no official word given regarding any injuries to the home's tenants.

