8 sent to hospital after fire at Ross Township apartment building

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews responded to a massive fire at an apartment building in Ross Township.

Crews were called Thursday night to the Highlands At Chapel Hill apartment building. Six residents and two firefighters were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, officials told KDKA-TV.

Investigators believe the fire may have started in the basement and filled the building with heavy smoke.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced.

"This fire has affected all 80 units of the building & we're prepared to meet emergent needs (shelter, clothing, food) as well as comfort and care to all in need," the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania tweeted.

