Multiple crews rescue donkey from pond in Cranberry Township

By Christiana Cates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CRANBERRY (KDKA) - The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company and other crews rescued a donkey that fell in a pond on Friday.

On Friday, the fire company was alerted that a donkey fell into the pond and had to get aid from both a county water rescue team, and a station from Beaver County. 

For the animal rescue operation, crews worked to pull the donkey from the water and moved the donkey to a garage to keep it warm and provide EMS and veterinary care. 

The operation took an hour and a half to complete.

pullingdonkeycrew.jpg
Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company

