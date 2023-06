Crews called to battle fire at sawmill in Indiana County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a sawmill in Indiana County overnight.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. just off of Rt. 954 in West Mahoning Township.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Crews from at least three fire departments were called to the scene.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.